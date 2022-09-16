Set sail for adventure ... and Treasure Island

The cast of Treasure Island. Thomas Byron Photography

It’s a dark night. The stars are out. Jim, the inn-keeper’s granddaughter, opens the door to a terrifying stranger with a huge sea-chest full of secrets. The sailor enters the inn and Jim’s journey begins.

Count your pieces of eight, keep a weather eye open and splice the mainbrace, you’re in for a really big adventure!

Celebrated in the city for shows such as One Man, Two Guvnors, CUBED short play festival and Frankenstein, Mask Theatre are now taking to the seven seas, bringing the National Theatre’s version of Treasure Island to life at the Key Theatre.

Directed by Tom Fox, who masterminded the sell-out A Midsummer Night’s Dream in 2019, Treasure Island is set to be a thrilling adventure.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom says: “Treasure Island is going to be a spectacular experience. Bryony Lavery’s adaptation is full of brilliantly bloodthirsty pirates, haunting sea shanties, hilariously funny characters and epic locations. We travel from inside an inn, to the docks at Bristol, to a pirate ship, to treasure island and back again. There’s impressive fights, beautifully moving moments, exciting adventures and, of course, wooden legs and parrots!”

Climb the rigging right up to the crow’s nest and you’ll be able to see Treasure Island at the Key Theatre from 19th - 22nd October at 7:30pm or at the 2pm Saturday matinee. Age recommendation 10+ (because pirates are villainous crooks).