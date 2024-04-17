See Westwood Musical Society's Death by Design - and best of the rest this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

DEATH BY DESIGN at Key Theatre until Friday

What happens when you mix the brilliant wit of Noel Coward with the intricate plotting of Agatha Christie? Set during a weekend in an English Manor in 1932, Death by Design – brought to the stage by Westwood Musical Society Peterborough - is a hilarious, delightful and mysterious mash-up of two of the greatest English writers of all time.

•Look out for their showcase at the Key in July.

See Death By Design at the Key Theatre until Friday.

UNFORTUNATE – THE UNTOLD STORY OF URSULA THE SEA WITCH

New Theatre until Saturday

Smash hit parody musical, starring Shawna Hamic as ‘Ursula’ and River Medway as ‘Ariel’. Join Disney Diva, Ursula, as she gives her take on what really happened all those years ago under the sea.

PHIL GREEN: FOUR WEDDINGS AND A BREAKDOWN

Key Theatre, April 20

After attending four weddings from four different generations last year, Phil finally figures out the reasons behind his breakdown a decade ago.

GEOFF NORCOTT: BASIC BLOKE

Key Theatre, April 18

On this his sixth UK tour, Geoff Norcott will be trying to make sense of the current cultural and political scene with his playfully provocative brand of humour.

PAINtings - Paul Kneen

Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery, until June 15

PAINtings, revolving around the theme of portraiture, adeptly captures the struggles and anxieties inherent in our day-to-day existence.

Longthorpe Tower in the 14th Century, April 20/21

Join re-enactors who will bring to life the only recorded attack on Longthorpe Tower, and explore the legacy of the Thorpe family who built the Tower and commissioned the exceptional wall paintings.

Tickets are £10.

The Greatest Hits of Motown - How Sweet It Is

The Cresset, April 20

This stunning 100% live show combines first class music with the slickest choreography and an amazing band, to deliver truly outstanding performances for the best Motown experience you will ever have!

This show will have you Dancing On The Ceiling, with songs from legendary artistes such as Lionel Richie, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, The Four Tops, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye, The Jackson Five, The Isley Brothers, Edwin Starr and more.

THANKS FOR THE MEMORIES at The Cresset, April 23

Join Neil Sands for his brand new matinee show, as he brings back more musical memories from The Fabulous 40s, The Rocking 50s, The Swinging 60s and The Sensational 70s. In fact, everything from Vera Lynn to Abba with lots in between.

EWOOD, Key Theatre, April 21

Embark on a captivating adventure through irresistible rhythms and enchanting melodies. Ewood will be joined by an extraordinary gathering of dancers and musicians, unveiling tracks from his highly anticipated album.

Bollywood dance classes, from April 18

Classes will be running on Thursdays for nine weeks for children aged 4-12 at Hampton Vale Community Centre and for adults aged 12+ at Bharat Hindu Samaj Mandir. Classes will follow the international Shiamak brand, with a fully qualified Shiamak instructor.

Romans in the Valley – A talk about Edmund Artis at Ferry Meadows Lakeside meeting room, April 25 (7pm)

Prof. Stephen Upexwill give a talk about Edmund Artis who looked at geology, paleontology, and archaeology, in East Anglia. Learn about his connection to Milton Hall and the Fitzwilliam family, scandal and all!!!.

PETERBOROUGH ARTS CINEMA: Feathers