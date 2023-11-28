See Soul II Soul's Jazzie B at Peterborough Cathedral

The Eclectic Ballroom is set to transform the iconic Peterborough Cathedral into an extraordinary sonic landscape, blending the sacred with the soulful.

​ Jazzie B (OBE), a pioneer of the British soul and dance music scene, will be at the helm, with a DJ set on April 27, taking the audience on a journey through his legendary career and the very best in soul, R&B and dance music.

He has seen more than 10 million record sales worldwide and two Grammy Award wins in the 30+ years since the emergence of hit-makers Soul II Soul and the release of the iconic Club Classics Vol. One album which spawned memorable singles Back II Life and Keep On Movin.The Allergies Live, renowned for their high-energy performances and dynamic fusion of funk and hip-hop and soul, will be bring their signature sound to the stage, ensuring an energetic atmosphere throughout the evening.

Joining them are the talented Ryan Gee, Shades of Rhythm, Pat Unwin, and Eclectic Ballroom DJs Jim Norton and Zed Malik – each of whom will bring their unique styles to this musical extravaganza.

Zed Malik, from event organisers Eclectic Ballroom, said: “We have always tried to push the boundaries, with every event we've curated. This event will be one of the most spectacular, in one of the most beautiful locations in Peterborough. It will be a show like no other.”