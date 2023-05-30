News you can trust since 1948
See Sister Act... in Peterborough Cathedral

PODS are back this week with Sister Act, a joyful musical based on the 1992 film of the same name in the city’s most iconic venue – Peterborough Cathedral.
By Brad Barnes
Published 30th May 2023, 10:14 BST- 1 min read
See Sister Act at Peterborough Cathedral until SaturdaySee Sister Act at Peterborough Cathedral until Saturday
See Sister Act at Peterborough Cathedral until Saturday

Follow the fortunes of nightclub singer Deloris Van Cartier as she is placed in protective custody in the one place she is sure to be safe… a convent!

Whilst finding herself at odds with the strict Mother Superior, she uses her singing talents to uplift the choir and inspire her sisters.

Shows are Wednesday at 7.30pm, and Thursday-Saturday at 2:30pm and 7:30pm. Tickets at www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk

