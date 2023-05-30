See Sister Act... in Peterborough Cathedral
PODS are back this week with Sister Act, a joyful musical based on the 1992 film of the same name in the city’s most iconic venue – Peterborough Cathedral.
By Brad Barnes
Published 30th May 2023, 10:14 BST- 1 min read
Follow the fortunes of nightclub singer Deloris Van Cartier as she is placed in protective custody in the one place she is sure to be safe… a convent!
Whilst finding herself at odds with the strict Mother Superior, she uses her singing talents to uplift the choir and inspire her sisters.
Shows are Wednesday at 7.30pm, and Thursday-Saturday at 2:30pm and 7:30pm. Tickets at www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk