See Morpurgo favourite on the big screen with a live orchestra in Peterborough

A live orchestra screening of the award-winning animation Mimi and the Mountain Dragon is set to inspire 2,000 Peterborough schoolchildren next week.

The Peterborough Music Hub has teamed up with TV group Argonon’s Leopard Pictures and Wise Music Group to bring the performance to the New Theatre on November 28 – with Peterborough Youth Orchestra providing the musical backdrop to the full length screening.

And in addition to the schools’ performances, tickets are now on sale for evening event.

Mimi and the Mountain Dragon is the animated film of the children’s book by Sir Michael Morpurgo, adapted by Owen Sheers with original music by Rachel Portman and based on illustrations by Emily Gravett.

The Peterborough Youth Orchestra who will be performing the live score

The event will offer the ultimate festive experience – two fully funded afternoon screenings for 2,000 primary schoolchildren from the Peterborough area, some of whom will be taking part in the production. In the lead up to the event, local school children and students will be encouraged to explore the story of Mimi through a variety of resources and activities, with the ambition of inspiring their creativity.

The live show will include a music composition, created by local children, which will be designed to “scare the dragon.”

The event builds on Argonon’s ongoing activities to inspire schoolchildren from all backgrounds, where in partnership with Speakers for Schools, the group has held Virtual Work Experience Days as well as producing creative in-school events attended by programme makers.

The animated story, produced by Argonon’s drama production company Leopard Pictures and animation studio Factory, follows the perilous journey of shy little girl called Mimi, who finds a baby dragon and embarks on a mission to return it to its mother.

Mimi and The Mountain Dragon, screened with a live orchestra at New Theatre on November 28

James Burstall, CEO, Argonon, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with Peterborough Music Hub and Wise Music Group for a special day of spectacular musical entertainment for local schoolchildren and families. From the multi award-winning writer Michael Morpurgo to Oscar-awarding winning composer Rachel Portman, Mimi has entranced and entertained audiences since its first ever airing on Boxing Day on BBC One. ”

Kirsten Goldthorpe, Head of PMH said: “In what has become a well-known, annual event in the city, we are excited this year to be embarking on this Live Orchestra of Mimi and the Mountain Dragon event and thrilled to work with Argonon to achieve this vision. The story is one that is well known and loved by children, teachers, and parents alike.

"For many attending, it will be the first time they be visiting a theatre or watching a live orchestra. For the Youth Orchestra, this ambitious project, gives the opportunity experience of performing in a professional environment, nurturing their progression and enjoyment of playing an instrument.”

The conductor for the event is Robin Norman, the narrator is Donna Barnes and BTL interpreter is Amy Casselden.

Tickets for the evening performance (£8) are on sale at www.newtheatre-peterborough.com.