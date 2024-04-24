See Alexander O'Neal and Jazzie B at Peterborough gigs - plus the pubs and club
Two big music events to look forward to away from the pubs and clubs – Alexander O’Neal at St John’s Church on Friday, and the following night a Jazzie B DJ set with support at Peterborough Cathedral.
THURSDAY 25th:
The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Palmy Ukulele Band Rehearsal from 8pm.
The Hand and Heart, Highbury Street, has The Xtremities from 7.30pm.
Charters, Town Bridge, has its General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm. Free entry, teams of six max, winning team gets £30 bar tab.
The Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Peterborough Big Band from 8pm. £7.50 entry. In the function room – playing swing, jazz and funk.
FRIDAY 26th:
The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Brotherhoods Roundabout from 9pm. Peterborough’s only Progressive Rock tribute band, featuring some of the City’s best loved and top musicians.
Charters, Town Bridge, has Vinyl night with DJ Derek Gibson from 8pm. Playing indie, new wave, glam rock and more.
The Ostrich Inn has 8 Foot Under from 9.30pm.
Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has has Candy Twist.
Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Cosmic Rodney from 10pm. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after. Pop, Rock, New, Old – guaranteed to have a good time!
Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has DnA.SATURDAY 27th:
The Queen’s Head, Queen Street, has the Jazzie B (at The Cathedral) afterparty from 11pm-2am.
The Crown, Lincoln Road, has True 90s from 9pm. Peterborough 90s tribute band.
The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has Skip Intro from 9pm. Five-piece Peterborough band playing Pop, Rock, Soul, Punk, New Wave and modern covers. (Members free, non members £2).
The Ostrich Inn has The Dependant Variables from 9.30pm.
Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has True British Mayhem.
Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Another Girl Another Planet.
Brewery Tap has MrNash presents The Get Down from 9.30pm – 3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after. Playing RnB, Hip Hop, Funk, Soul and more.
Charters has DJ MrNash presents Funk & Stuff from 3pm – 9pm.
Peterborough Conservative Club has Paula Burrows.
Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has HALO, from 9pm - 11.30pm.SUNDAY 28th:
The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has Cosmic Rodney from 2pm. Popular Peterborough party band playing Rock and Pop covers
The Ostrich Inn has Live Music from 5pm..
Charters has Pembroke Tenneson, from 2pm, followed by (7.30pm) Club With No Name presents Miles Hunt (The Wonder Stuff) – sold out.
Iron Horse Ranch House has The Palmy Ukulele Band from 2pm - 4pm.TUESDAY 30th:
Brewery Tap has Pub Quiz from 8pm. £1 entry, teams of six max and winning team gets cash jackpot and prize from the bar.