Say goodbye to summer with Peterborough Cathedral Old Skool Disco

By Stephen Briggs
Published 1st Aug 2025, 11:25 BST
Peterborough will say goodbye to the summer with a special Old Skool party at its most iconic building.

Following a sell-out night in June, Paul Stainton’s Old Skool 80s/90s Disco is making its triumphant return to the stunning outdoor setting of Peterborough Cathedral’s cloisters on Saturday, August 30.

This isn’t just a disco – it’s a celebration of Peterborough’s clubbing past, a night of pure nostalgia packed with the tunes that filled the dancefloors at Shangha Sams, 5th Avenue, Quo Vadis, Rinaldo's, Winners, and more. Expect wall-to-wall club classics from the 80s and 90s, handpicked to keep you moving all night long.

From Snap! to Salt-N-Pepa, from Deee-Lite to Darude, the memories, and the magic will be brought back – under the stars and within the iconic cathedral walls.

The Old Skool Disco will return to Peterborough Cathedral later this monthplaceholder image
The Old Skool Disco will return to Peterborough Cathedral later this month

Paul Stainton, said: “The last disco in June was absolutely off the hook – the energy, the music, the crowd, all as the sun went down – it was electric. This next one will be even more magical. It’s more than a party – it’s a celebration of who we were, who we are, and a proper open air send-off to the summer. Come and relive the best nights of your life, and maybe make a few new memories too.”

For more information, or to book tickets, visit: https://peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/event/end-of-summer-old-skool-disco/

