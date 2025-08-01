Say goodbye to summer with Peterborough Cathedral Old Skool Disco

Peterborough will say goodbye to the summer with a special Old Skool party at its most iconic building.

Following a sell-out night in June, Paul Stainton’s Old Skool 80s/90s Disco is making its triumphant return to the stunning outdoor setting of Peterborough Cathedral’s cloisters on Saturday, August 30.

This isn’t just a disco – it’s a celebration of Peterborough’s clubbing past, a night of pure nostalgia packed with the tunes that filled the dancefloors at Shangha Sams, 5th Avenue, Quo Vadis, Rinaldo's, Winners, and more. Expect wall-to-wall club classics from the 80s and 90s, handpicked to keep you moving all night long.

From Snap! to Salt-N-Pepa, from Deee-Lite to Darude, the memories, and the magic will be brought back – under the stars and within the iconic cathedral walls.

Paul Stainton, said: “The last disco in June was absolutely off the hook – the energy, the music, the crowd, all as the sun went down – it was electric. This next one will be even more magical. It’s more than a party – it’s a celebration of who we were, who we are, and a proper open air send-off to the summer. Come and relive the best nights of your life, and maybe make a few new memories too.”

For more information, or to book tickets, visit: https://peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/event/end-of-summer-old-skool-disco/