Romeo and Juliet heads to Peterborough Cathedral this summer - as Shakespeare first saw it

Prepare yourself for summer as The Lord Chamberlain’s Men will put on Romeo and Juliet – the greatest love story ever told, presented as Shakespeare first saw it.​

Acclaimed for their stylish and accessible productions – they performed As You Like It here last year – The Lord Chamberlain’s Men have been wowing audiences throughout the country and internationally in their trademark style since 2004. Continually raising the bar for standards in open air theatre they have gone from strength to strength.

For Shakespeare and literature fans alike, this is a particularly special year. This year marks the 400th anniversary of the publication of the First Folio.

Last year saw TLCM present As You Like It outside the Cathedral.

Without the publication of this extraordinary collection many of Shakespeare’s greatest plays would have been lost to time. It was the first printed edition of the collected plays of Shakespeare including, amongst many of his most popular plays, Romeo and Juliet itself.

This year’s production pays tribute to that milestone and is a fitting way to celebrate it.

The classic and timeless love story, Romeo and Juliet, arrives in Peterborough July 12. T

For this unique theatrical experience, audiences are encouraged to bring a chair, a picnic and a glass of something chilled as the show promises to be another authentic, excellent and magical treat from the company that brought you the “funny and faithful” As You Like It last summer.