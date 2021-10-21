Rocking at the Rhythm Room - and the rest of the pubs and clubs bringing music to Peterborough this weekend

See Cosmic Rodney at Charters

Tonight from 9pm Blackout UK will be performing live.

Blackout UK are a high energy band playing songs from the 60s right up to modern chart hits.

Doors open from 5pm with Kaleidovison playing the latest music videos and from back in the day.

Elsewhere this week.

TONIGHT:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Original Acoustic Night with three artists performing from 8pm;

FRIDAY:

Charters, Town Bridge, has Balearic – Music that’s not restricted by trends or populist movements, expect the unexpected. Hosted by Zed (Eclectic Ballroom) from 8pm – late, free entry;

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Black Dog Murphy from 9.30pm;

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Money Shot from 8.30pm, free entry;

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Sessions with DJ Tk and Telsy bringing you the old school urban classics – RnB, Hip Hop, Dancehall and Garage. From 9pm, free entry;

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Fired Up;

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has John O’Malley from 9pm – 11.30pm (inside);

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has Velocity from 9pm;

Liberation, New Road, has Freedom night with dance and R&B from 10pm to 4am.

SATURDAY:

Coyotes Bar and Grill, Northminster, has live music from Tommy Philpot followed by All The Small Things, plus DJ until the early hours:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Clarksdale Contract from 9.30pm;

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Tour ettes;

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Mighty and High from 8.30pm, free entry;

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with resident DJ Rick Allen, bringing you top tunes from the 70s to the present day, accompanied by videos on the large screen. From 9pm – 2am, free entry;

Charters has Cosmic Rodney (pictured), the Peterborough based covers band, famed for the wide variety of music. From 10pm, free entry;

Peterborugh Conservative Club has Glitz;

The Three Horseshoes, Yaxley, has Frankly My Dear from 8pm;

Iron Horse Ranch House has live music from Jam Room, 9pm – 11.30pm (inside);

Liberation has Indulge from 10pm through until 4am resident DJs will be playing the best dance and R&B tracks;

Rhythm Room has Serenity – videos from 5pm, DJ from 9pm;

SUNDAY:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Pembroke Tenneson from 4pm;

Charters has Chloe Lorentzen, the Stamford singer-songwriter who will perform an acoustic set of her own original songs and popular covers accompanied by Tom Sandison on bass. From 3pm, free entry;

Iron Horse Ranch House has Sunday Sessions with Tommy Philpot from 3pm – 5pm (outside);

Rhythm Room is all about Karaoke. Doors open from 5pm with the latest music videos and from back in the day then karaoke from 9pm – sing your favourite tunes along with the actual music video and the resident band performing behind;

Coyotes Bar and Grill has Karaoke;

WEDNESDAY: