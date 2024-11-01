An iconic film that has stood the test of time and a leading man’s performance that never fails to impress – how do you follow that?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Well, as it turns out, in the case of the Cresset Arts & Theatre School production which opened at The Bretton venue last night, unbelievably well.

Most Popular

On the face of it this is a children’s theatre group production of School Of Rock, but it is more, much more than that. It is driven by a professional production team, there’s a brilliant live band, and the lead adult roles are played by professional actors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie Russell is simply sensational as would-be rock star Dewey Finn, a layabout who poses as his best friend to get a job as a supply teacher at a posh prep school. Which is where the fun begins as the fake “Mr Schneebly” swaps learning for a chance to put a rock band together!

School Of Rock at The Cresset

Russell channels his inner-Jack Black to great comic effect, but there’s enough of his own personality shining through to put his own stamp on the role.

And I warmed to Rebecca Jones’ frosty principal Rosalie Mullins.

Don’t be under any impression, however, that the children in the cast are there just to make the numbers up. They were amazing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the older ones playing the parents/teachers to the younger ensemble in class and the band – Harrison Grant (drums), Caitlin Parkes (bass), Oliver Joe (keyboards) and Will Benoiton-Smith (guitar) playing live​​​​​​​.

School Of Rock at The Cresset

And a special mention for Ame Jaarsma as bossy classmate and band manager Summer – who made quite an impression. Terrific stuff from her.

Great music, great singing, great songs. This fun, musical, feel-good show rocks!

You can see it at The Cresset until Sunday, November 3. Tickets at www.cresset.co.uk