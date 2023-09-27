Review: Oh Boy, it makes you want to Rave On
The show pays homage to the life (or at least the 18 months in which he exploded onto the music scene) of Buddy Holly, a name synonymous with 50s rock n roll.
And it shines a light on the unbelievable musical legacy of the bespectacled Texan who gave so much before his tragic death aged just 22 in 1959. That’ll Be The Day, Oh Boy, Rave On, Heartbeat, Not Fade Away, Johnny B. Goode, Raining In My Heart…..wow!
There is quite a poignant moment where his loss is reflected upon – a spotlight on a guitar – but overall it is a smile-on-your-face, joyous celebration of the man and his music.
It is laced with good humour, as it charts the rise of Buddy and The Crickets – from humble beginnings, playing country music on the local radio station but desperate to be a rock and roll band, through to Buddy’s last performance at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, which forms an incredible finale by the way and takes the show to another level.
It is two terrific hours of unforgettable songs performed by a multi-talented cast of actor-musicians.
The Crickets are as tight as a drum, there are great “cameos” from Christopher Chandler as The Big Bopper (Chantilly Lace) and Miguel Angel as Ritchie Valens (La Bamba) but Chris Weeks in the title roll is outstanding. Clearly a talented singer in his own right but his delivery is truly evocative of the great man he is playing on stage