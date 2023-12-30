Revellers celebrating Twixmas in 2007 at Peterborough's College Arms
Twixmas – those awkward few days between Christmas and New Year when people aren’t sure what to do.
By Brad Barnes
Published 29th Dec 2023, 10:47 GMT
Updated 29th Dec 2023, 10:52 GMT
Back in 2007, these revellers decided the best way was to celebrate in The College Arms, in Peterborough city centre’s Broadway. Looks like a good time was had by all.
If you recognise someone be sure to let them know. And see all of our nightclub nostalgia at www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/retro
1 / 4