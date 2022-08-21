Revellers are back with horror rock comedy musical!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Revellers are back with Little Shop of Horrors

The demand of the plant needing human flesh is a gruesome backdrop to the hit musical show being brought to audiences by The Revellers Musical Society.

This highly energetic, colourful and musical show (August 31-September 3) is a joy and will keep your feet tapping from beginning to end, with fantastic musical numbers such as Skid Row, Somewhere that’s Green, Suddenly Seymour and Feed Me.

Revellers have amassed a talented group of people to entertain you with this gruesome love story – the set is amazing and the plant is off the scale.

This creepy tale is set in a dreary part of town, where Mr Mushnik runs a little flower shop, assisted by glamorous Audrey and hapless Seymour. One day, an unexpected solar eclipse catches the residents unaware and shortly afterwards, Seymour discovers a mysterious plant that he adopts.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Business is bad at the flower shop and so Seymour suggests placing his strange plant in the window to attract customers. The customers begin to pour in but Seymour is left with a conundrum: just how can he feed the plant when it starts to demand more than just drops of blood? Enter the abusive dentist who enjoys inflicting pain on his patients, and the stage is set for foul play!