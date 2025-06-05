Relive memories of Shanghai Sams, 5th Avenue, Quo Vadis and L'Aristos at outdoor disco in Peterborough

By Brad Barnes
Published 5th Jun 2025, 11:09 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2025, 15:04 BST

Peterborough Cathedral's historic Cloisters are set to be transformed into a unique, outdoor 80s and 90s disco event on Friday, June 27 – kicking off the city centre’s Glastonbury Weekend.

This amazing event will see the iconic space metamorphosed into a vibrant dance venue, featuring renowned DJs, Paul Stainton (Shanghai Sams/5th Avenue) and Eddie Nash (Quo Vadis/L'Aristos) back behind the decks.

Disco goers can look forward to an electrifying atmosphere with hits from the 80s and 90s, a fully stocked bar and a festival-like ambiance reminiscent of Glastonbury under the setting sun.

"Peterborough Cathedral's cloisters will be a unique and incredible backdrop for the Cathedral's first outdoor disco," said Paul Stainton. "We invite everyone to join us, as we take a trip back to the city's clubbing past of the 80s and 90s for a memorable evening of music and dancing, kicking off the Peterborough Positive Glastonbury Weekend in style."

Eddie Nash and Paul Stainton will be DJing in the Cathedral Cloisters later this monthEddie Nash and Paul Stainton will be DJing in the Cathedral Cloisters later this month
Tickets from https://peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/event/summer-old-skool-disco/

Festival vibes will continue in the city centre with free big screen showing of the iconic Glastonbury festival in Cathedral Square on the 27th, 28th and 29th.

With live music, food vendors, and that unmistakable festival atmosphere – it’s going to be a weekend to remember!

