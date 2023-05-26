Queensgate has a blooming lovely event for families at half-term

Queensgate has a host of activities planned for half-term

As part of its ​Sunflower Garden Half Term event, Queensgate will be transformed into four separate areas, each hosting a unique and entertaining activity, from Saturday (27th) to June 4.

Sunflower Sensory (Monday to Friday):

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Embark on an adventure with the Sunflower Sensory activity. Each table will be adorned with artificial sunflowers, children's gardening tools, watering cans, plant pots, toy bugs, and soft toy birds that emit real bird songs when pressed. Accompanied by dedicated team members, children will be encouraged to immerse themselves in the table activities and explore their natural curiosity.

Sunflower Colouring (Monday to Friday):

Most Popular

Unleash your creativity with Sunflower Colouring! Children will have the opportunity to showcase their artistic skills as they engage with sunflower-themed colouring sheets. Whether completed within the centre or at home, this activity encourages young artists to bring vibrant life to their sunflower creations.

Sunflower Bird Feeder (Monday to Friday):

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In this hands-on workshop, children will craft their very own sunflower seed bird feeder using recycled paper cups. Equipped with felt pens, they will decorate the pots with colourful sunflowers. Participants will also mix a special fat ball mixture, adding it to their pots to take home and hang in their gardens. This activity not only sparks creativity but also promotes environmental consciousness and appreciation for local wildlife.

National Trust Sunflower (Monday to Friday):

Delve into the world of storytelling and nature with the National Trust Sunflower activity. Inspired by the book "Sam plants a sunflower" by acclaimed authors Kate Petty and Axel Scheffler (illustrator of The Gruffalo), a gardener storyteller will engage children with tales about sunflowers, ecosystems, and the wonders of nature. After an enchanting storytelling session, every participating child will receive a packet of sunflower seeds to plant and nurture their very own sunflower.

Additionally, throughout the week, visitors are invited to capture memorable moments at the Sunflower Selfie Wall, a vibrant backdrop perfect for snapping delightful photos. Plus, the Sunflower Garden, decorated with grass matting and a white picket fence, will enchant shoppers on Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th May. Visitors to the garden will have the opportunity to choose a sunflower at random, adding a touch of natural beauty to their day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad