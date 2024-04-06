Pop meets avant-garde at Peterborough's Met Lounge

See the Ligeti Quartet at The Met Lounge on April 12. Photo: Louise Mason

But it isn’t just any string quartet, The Ligeti Quartet – who come to The Met on April 12 – have been dubbed “Pop meets the avant-garde”.The critically-acclaimed foursome will be sharing tracks from their new album, Nuc, fusing acoustic and electronic music for string quartet by the Mercury-prize nominated composer Anna Meredith.

Nuc started life as a conversation between Meredith and Richard Jones (viola player) after realising that after a decade of frequently working together, they had almost an album’s worth of music. So an idea developed in which they would not only make the first studio recordings of Anna’s original music for string quartet, but that Richard would create new arrangements of existing tracks by Anna including from her award-winning electronic and dance albums.

The result is a joyful, occasionally furious, never too serious, energetic/restful collection of tracks which dazzle with Anna’s signature compulsive harmonies, rhythmic shifts of gear and sparkling textures.