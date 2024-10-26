Playgoers return with a mystery to keep you guessing at Key Theatre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough Playgoers take a break from performing comedies and return to the Key Theatre stage next month with something more serious.

​Cat’s Cradle, written by Leslie Sands, is not really a whodunnit, nor a thriller, but it is a mystery and it will keep you guessing right to the very end as various secrets are revealed and answers fall into place,

It is set in the present day in the Cresswell Arms, an old coaching inn in Waverton Magna, a very typically English village.

The play, at the Key Studio from November 6-9, opens on the eve of Sarah’s Fulton’s wedding. Twelve years ago, her baby brother disappeared and was never found.

Inspector John Frost (Calvin Lawrence) chats to Bob Marriott (Chris Butterly) in the Cresswell Arms

The Inspector who was originally in charge of the case which has blighted his career, returns to re-open the investigation to try to resolve it before he retires. However, he discovers that he is not welcome and is met with a conspiracy of silence from the villagers who all seem to have secrets of their own to hide.

He enlists the help of a local journalist who is the only person willing to help him.

The whole affair is finally resolved in a series of startling revelations which gradually unravel and will keep you guessing to the very end of the play.

Playgoers veteran of more than 40 years Jennie Dighton directs – her third spell in the director’s chair.

Inspector Frost (Calvin Lawrence) and Peggy Fletcher (Heather Knapp) seem to be getting very friendly under the watchful eye of her husband Sam (Sean Botha).

“When we were deciding which play to produce next, we thought it might be a good idea to have a break from performing comedies, having staged The Inspector Pratt Trilogy by Peter Gordon and Relatively Speaking by Alan Ayckbourn, and do something a little more serious, “ she says.

“We read a number of plays but Cat’s Cradle by Leslie Sands caught the imagination of all the committee members, and I was more than happy to volunteer to direct it. I enjoy directing just as much as I enjoy acting, being responsible for bringing the script to life on the stage.

“I had been a cast member of all the Inspector Pratt plays, and had the pleasure of acting with Calvin Lawrence who played the hapless and accident-prone Inspector Pratt in all three plays.

“Cat’s Cradle also involves a Police Inspector, this time called Jack Frost (not the character of that name who was immortalised on TV by David Jason), whose character and persona are almost the exact opposite of Inspector Pratt.

“Playgoers plays are always cast using the audition process, but subject to being blown away by someone else’s audition, I always knew that I wanted Calvin to play Inspector Frost to give him the opportunity to show our audiences how versatile an actor he is. As soon as he had read the script, Calvin became as enthusiastic about this play as the rest of us, and has also taken on the role of assistant director.”

Jennie adds: “ I have had the pleasure of working with this talented cast since early August and they have all worked so hard to flesh out their characters and bring this intriguing story to life.

“We hope audiences will enjoy it and go away talking about the various twists and turns in the plot which have kept us intrigued and engaged right through the rehearsal period.”

Tickets at keytheatre-peterborough.com