Playgoers bring Ayckbourn classic to Peterborough stage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Peterborough Playgoers return to the stage next month with Alan Ayckbourn's play, Relatively Speaking in the Key Studio.

Greg and Ginny have only been seeing each other a short but he has decided that she is the girl for him.

When she goes to visit "her parents" for the day he decides to gatecrash the visit – which leads us all into a tangled web of hilarious mistaken identities right up to the very last sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the play that made Ayckbourn a household name because it is his most complete comedy, and although it isn't a farce, it has the plot of a fully formed farce with eccentrically comic but real characters.

Peterborough Playgoers in rehearsals for Relatively Speaking

It opened at the Duke of York's Theatre in the West End on 29th March 1967 starring Michael Hordern, Celia Johnson and a young Richard Briers.

The night before Ayckbourn had been a virtual unknown in London, by the next morning he was famous.

On 2nd May that year he received a congratulatory telegram from Noel Coward which read "Dear Alan, all my congratulations on a beautifully constructed and very, very funny comedy. I enjoyed every moment of it!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Playgoers, directed by Jennie Dighton, will be performing at the city’s Key Theatre Studio from Wednesday, June 19, until Saturday, June 22, with evening performances at 7.30pm and a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.