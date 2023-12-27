Plan your Twixmas nights out - and celebrate the New Year

A happy New Year in store if your are out and about this week

​THURSDAY 28th

The Ostrich Inn has No Gods No Managers present: Das Kapitans, Good Job Kid and Coup De Tete from 8pm.

Blue Bell, Werrington, has Salmon Dave.

Brewery Tap has Dan Poole solo gig from 9pm.

FRIDAY 29th:

Red Room, Broadway has Spectra Entertainment New Year's Celebration at RedRoom Peterborough with DJ Danny and DJ EDGE from 10pm-5am. Tickets on the door or on Skiddle.

The Ostrich Inn has Palmy Ukulele Band from 7pm followed by Salmon Dave from 9.30pm.

Yard of Ale has The Expletives.

Blue Bell, Werrington, has David James Smith.

Brewery Tap has The Contacts playing Motown and solid soul from 10pm.

Charters has Vinyl Night with DJ Derek Gibson from 8pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Back To The Future from 9pm. Playing 70s, 80s, 90s Pop, Rock and Dance chart hits.

SATURDAY 30th:

The Ostrich Inn has DB5 from 9.30pm.

Blue Bell, Werrington, has One Eyed Cats.

​Brewery Tap has The Get Down with DJ Mr Nash from 9.30pm – 3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has P Town Funk from 10pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has High Point Players from 9pm. Popular 5 Piece female fronted Peterborough party band.

SUNDAY 31st:

The Ostrich Inn has David James Smith with guest Adam Leon from 9pm.

Yard of Ale has a NYE Party with The Zephyrs (ticket event).

Queens Head, Queen Street, has Eclectic Ballroom News Year’s Eve Party with A Skillz and Boca 45, plus support from Pat Unwin, Eclectic Ballroom and Mark Goddliff, hosted by Rayan Gee. Tickets at www.ticketsource.co.uk

The Ploughman, Werrington, has Another Girl Another Planet (ticketed event).

Blue Bell, Werrington, has NYE Party (tickets only).

Brewery Tap has New Year’s Eve party with DJ Rick Allen and DJ Tricks from 8pm – late (tickets at eventbrite).

Charters has New Year’s Eve party with DJ Otis Roberts and guest from 8pm – late, free entry.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Dirty Rumour from 8.30pm. Popular 5 piece Peterborough party band. (£15 Ticket, free drink on entry, glass Champagne at midnight).

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has Velocity from 7.30pm.Popular Peterborough band providing a Stadium Classic Rock and Pop experience. (£5 ticket)

COMING SOON:

Charters presents Benji Webbe (Skindred) with support DJ sets from Code Red on January 26 - 10pm-3am.

Benji is a Welsh singer, best known as the lead vocalist and synthesizer player for the reggae metal band Skindred. Aside from his main project, he is also active in Diamond Spider, Dub War, Mass Mental and his own solo project.

Support DJs from Code Red, Peterborough's dedicated alt/metal/rock club night.