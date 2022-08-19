Peterborough's young Superstars shine in summer musical

Kindred Drama has been the driving force for the past decade and with a stunning interpretation of classic rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar – on until Saturday – it remains in safe hands.

The Key Theatre set is simple and the huge screen backdrop is essential – the opening projected images readying the audience for this modern, 21st century take on Tim Rice/Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 50-year-old sung-through Biblical epic.

From that opening scene, the young cast showcase talent belying their ages with a non-stop 100-minutes of song and dance, and the three principals prove top drawer.

Judas is a tough sing, but Layla Chivandire has a super voice and absolutely nails it.

Amara Podd shines as Mary Magdalane – her beautiful rendition of I Don’t Know How To Love Him was a special moment.

The role of Jesus calls for charisma, stage presence, authenticity, believability – and Francisco Gomes has it in buckets. A complete performance – and boy can he sing. As for holding a note…. one word: stunning. His faultless version of Gethsemane had the audience on the edge of their seats, rightly so.

As ever the music holding everything together was faultless.

The standing ovation was very much deserved.

Jesus Christ Superstar is on at 7.30pm tonight and Saturday, when there is also a matinee.

Tickets at www.keytheatre-peterborough.com

