Peterborough's 'voice of Strictly' Hayley on Stamford show line-up

Community radio station Rutland & Stamford Sound is putting on a night of entertainment to raise funds for Stamford’s Corn Exchange Theatre, and for the not-for -profit radio station.

Committed to supporting local music, the station has lined up long-standing voice of Strictly Come Dancing, Peterborough’s Hayley Sanderson, and Stamford singer-songwriter Chloe Lorentzen.

The May 18 show at the Corn Exchange will be hosted by the Rutland & Stamford Sound team.

Best known as one of the lead vocalists on Strictly, Hayley is always in demand as a session and live singer for touring and recording, generally considered to be one of the finest vocalists on the scene.

Her versatility has seen her work as a lead vocalist in her own right on projects with Nile Rogers, Narada Michael Walden, Rick Wakeman, Gilbert O’ Sullivan and Trevor Horn.

More recently she has created a project for schools called ‘Singsation’ and has been working with Lincolnshire music service, including a day at Stamford Welland Academy involving local primary schools.

Eighteen-year-old Chloe has played across the country, supporting the likes of James Walsh from Starsailor, Marti Pellow from Wet Wet Wet and Ren Harvieu. She has an impressive catalogue of self-penned songs and has been the youngest to win BBC Introducing Track Of The Week on multiple stations. You can hear Chloe’s songs on Rutland & Stamford Sound too!

