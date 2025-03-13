Peterborough's pubs and clubs - with plenty of early St Patrick's Day celebrations

St Patrick’s Day celebrations start on Saturday with Lizzy On The Loose, The Band From County Hell and Get Ready bringing the fun – plus there’s a big soul night coming to The Met.

​Out Out VII, The Met Lounge, April 26

Northern Soul is back at The Met when Wirrina Productions hosts the debut show for Malcolm & The Fovargues - aka Malcolm Fovargue who is currently steaming up Northern dancefloors with his debut single Turning My World Around. The event features DJs Dave Reed, Neal Randell and guests. Tickets on sale now from skiddle.com and on the door.

THURSDAY 13th: The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Talk Of The Village from 8.30pm.

Lizzy On The Loose are at The Crown on Saturday

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm – free entry, teams of six max and winning team gets £30 bar tab.

Bijou, Bridge Street, has quiz night main bar from 8pm (£50 cash prize).

FRIDAY 14th:

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has 2020 Vision from 9pm. Popular Rock covers band.

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Teddi The Drag Queen in the main bar from 8pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has Vinyl Night with resident DJ Derek Gibson from 8pm.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has 2012 Band – local rock covers band’s debut appearance, from 8:30pm.

The Blue Bell, Werrington has Soul and Motown night.

The Ostrich Inn has Black Rose Society from 9.30pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has DJ T3lsy presents: Everything Urban from 9pm – 2am. Playing RnB, Dancehall, Afrobeats and more. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Expletives.

SATURDAY 15th:

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has Get Ready from 9pm. St Patrick’s Weekend Special with Popular 5-piece female fronted party band playing Pop, Rock, Soul and Disco. Members free, non-members £2.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Lizzy On The Loose from 9pm. St Patrick’s Weekend Special with Peterborough’s only Thin Lizzy Tribute Band. Playing all the hits and much more. £5 per ticket only in advance. (Includes 1st drink free).

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Lee Clingan in the main bar from 8pm.

The Ostrich Inn has The Mighty & The High from 9.30pm,

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has a Michael Jackson tribute show from 8:30pm.

The Blue Bell, Werrington has Toxic Blondes.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Kurmujan.

The Burghley, Burghley Road, has Jessie's Ghost from 9pm .

Brewery Tap has resident DJ Rick Allen presents Saturday Night Groove – playing top tunes from 70s to now! From 9pm – 3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has St Patrick’s Celebration on the barge! The Band From County Hell with supporting DJs from 8pm will set you in the mood.

Peterborough Conservative Club has Georgia May.

SUNDAY 16th:

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has Resurgence from 2pm. St Patrick’s Weekend Special with new and exciting Peterborough covers band, playing Pop, Rock, Indie, Soul and Punk covers from the 60s right up to date.: The Ostrich Inn has Soulful Strut DJ Session from 2pm to 7pm. Charters has Bon Rogers-White solo from 3pm – playing top songs from 60s to modern day. .