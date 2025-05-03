Peterborough's Portuguese Festival to return this summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A festival celebrating the pride of Portuguese culture will take over Peterborough’s Cathedral Square once more this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Peterborough Portuguese Festival, launched in 2023 when it attracted an audience of around 5,000 people, will this year take place on the weekend of June 14 and 15.

“Following previous events, it aims to be an iconic event in the annual festival calendar, celebrating Portugal and Communities Day, presenting the best of Portugal and providing a unique opportunity to share with all communities the pride of Portuguese culture,” a spokesman said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Music will play a very important part of the event, featuring musicians and performers who will share stories and culture with the audience through songs and dances – with the iconic Guildhall, in the centre of Cathedral Square, the stage.

The popular Portuguese Festival is returning to Peterborough city centre in June

Taking to the stage will be local Portuguese musicians and bands, a dance and singing group from London, plus a popular Portuguese musician and band as headliner.

Traditional food and drink will form the backbone of the Peterborough Portuguese Festival, with several stands serving the best of Portuguese cuisine.

Stands selling handicrafts, with special emphasis on clay work and embroidery, will be present across both days, plus there will also be an exclusive entertainment area for children to play.

Look out for more details of this free festival on its social media pages.