Peterborough’s new club Rhythm Room to open this weekend

Rhythm Room due to open this weekend.

Friday kicks off with a VIP reception from 8pm at the New Road venue - which some might remember as Chicago Rock many years ago. There will also be a VIP “after event” from 11pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday there will be the official launch from 5pm at the club, run by Dance, Drink and Entertainment Ltd, with live bands and DJs lined up every week.

Sunday will feature karaoke as part of its first Sunday Sessions.