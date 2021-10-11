Peterborough’s new club Rhythm Room to open this weekend
Rhythm Room - the second new club to hit Peterborough city centre in a matter of weeks - is to open this weekend.
Monday, 11th October 2021, 9:16 am
Friday kicks off with a VIP reception from 8pm at the New Road venue - which some might remember as Chicago Rock many years ago. There will also be a VIP “after event” from 11pm.
On Saturday there will be the official launch from 5pm at the club, run by Dance, Drink and Entertainment Ltd, with live bands and DJs lined up every week.
Sunday will feature karaoke as part of its first Sunday Sessions.
Rhythm Room is the second venture new city centre by DDE - Liberation next door opened on October 2.