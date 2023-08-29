Peterborough's Nene Valley Rock Festival - still time to get discount tickets

Arthur Brown is appearing at Nene Valley Rock Festival

Headliners at the first-ever NVRF include legendary acts that played at the famous Woodstock Festival, up and coming award winners and a host of local bands.

And there is still a chance of discount tickets for local residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NVRF has been organised by a group of music lovers with very many years of experience in running festivals and the aim is very simple - to provide a stage for bands both old and new who are too often ignored by other events.

Curved Air are appearing at Nene Valley Rock Festival Trevor Cotterell

Most Popular

It is being run on a 'not for profit ' basis - nobody involved is being paid, the aim being to cover costs with any extra set aside for next year’s event.

Among the headliners are Ten Years After, The Crazy World of Arthur Brown (pictured), Colosseum, Corky Laing’s Mountain and Curved Air (pictured) with support from Square Wild (pictured), and local bands Austin Gold, Empyre, White Heat and many more.

In total 64 acts will be performing.

Ten Tears After, featuring Peterborough’s own Colin Hodgkinson, will be known to many for their magnificent performance at the Woodstock Festival, immortalised in the Oscar winning film.

Square Wild are appearing at Nene Valley Rock Festival

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jazz-Rock innovators Colosseum feature vocalist Chris Farlowe headline on Saturday, while Sunday features the ‘God of Hell Fire’ himself Arthur Brown and his Crazy World.

Austin Gold have been regularly tipped for major success – Classic Rock magazine has again picked them as ‘one to watch’, while Manchester’s Square Wild were voted Best new Unsigned Band earlier this year by Prog Magazine.

All stages will be under cover , the marquees are already in place and acts will be scheduled to avoid clashes - you will be able to see all the acts on the main stages rather than having to choose.

With no corporate backers the success of the Festival depends entirely on ticket sales with a variety of day and weekend ticket options still available.

some of the acts appearing at Nene Valley Rock Festival

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And in order to keep the festival friendly and comfortable, numbers of tickets are being limited to 1000,

Organisers also very much want to encourage local people to attend ‘their’ festival either for a day or two or for the whole event and are offering two types of discounts to readers.

1) to claim a discount on the ticket price please enter ESP10 for a £10 discount off a 4 day ticket or ESP05 for a £5 discount off a 1 day ticket (which can be used more than once) or

2) Evening only tickets. If you only want to attend for the evening, after 5PM, entry will be £35. So for the average cost of a ticket for one band you will get the top three bands plus some support acts.

There will be plenty of food and drink options available , space for camping and motor homes, several nearby hotels and even a heritage steam railway running alongside the site!