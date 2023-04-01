Peterborough's Dice Box is ahead of the game

Sasha gets to grips with Pixit at The Dice Box in Bridge Street, Peterborough

​We had an hour or so to kill between eating and a show at New Theatre, so we popped in on Saturday and were more than pleasantly surprised by what the Bridge Street venue had to offer.

A friendly welcome for a start and, luckily, our meeter-and-greeter also had a near encyclopaedic knowledge of the 600+ games available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is literally something for everyone from your avid gamers down – neighbouring tables had old favourites Monopoly and Battleships on the go for instance.

We (I had my daughter Sasha, 8, with me) found time for two games – Pixit, where you use cubes to recreate pixelated images on a card (age 6+) and Catch the Moon (6+) which involves precariously balancing ladders on top of each other.

Most Popular

A coffee, a hot chocolate and a quick rundown of the rules from a staff member and we were away. Great fun in a lively little place that does some decent snacks too.

The drinks were reasonable and a table comes at £2 per hour for an adult and £1 for under 12s (it is free for under-3s and there are games they could play).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dane Richards, who runs The Dice Box with wife Becky, said: “We've got plenty for people to do here during Easter. What's more is there may be some Easter surprises in some of our games for people to find when they give them a go.”