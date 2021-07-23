Peterborough’s Central Park venue to host major Strictly Soulful music event

A Strictly Soulful night

Strictly Soulful has been running in Peterborough for the last 15 years, starting at Bogarts in North Street (now The Ostrich Inn) and since have put events on in most of the major hotspots in the city Bar Bloc, The Park Nightclub, Club Revolution, District 7, Attica, The Doghouse (above when Polly Met Fergie) and Charters bar.

It has been a while since their last event - March last year - when Dj Hydro from Metalheadz (Goldie’s record label) came to Peterborough and made the Charters boat rock.

On the back of that there was a whole list of planned events for 2020 that had to be cancelled during the lockdown period, which failed to stop them being creative.

They launched a brand new live streaming event that kept running through all the lockdown periods, giving local DJs a platform to perform on and the viewers some great music every weekend. It built up a huge online following in a very short period of time.

“As the main promoter of Strictly Soulful this actually helped to keep me sane during the pandemic and all of the DJ’s were extremely grateful that I had given them a project to work on,” said Ant Semeraro.

“We also set up links on the livestream events to raise money for Carers UK and we got a good amount of donations from our viewers and followers. It was a huge success for all involved.”

The event at The Willow on August 7 starts at 7pm and finishes at midnight and will be a mix of reggae music and Drum & Bass.

“Expect a huge light and laser show, a void sound system, some amazing DJs and great vibes all night,” said Ant. “We have a very special guest DJ joining us on the night. Dj Surve from Spearhead Recording, who is also a member of the famous Drum n Bass trio act Dexcell, will be headlining the event alongside resident DJs Instant, Tredda, Kloak, Jimbob, Moskit and Linksy.

Tickets are available now to buy online and are selling really fast.