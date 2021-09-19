Peterborough Zumba instructor to host session to raise funds to help beat cancer

The movies and musicals session will raise cash for charity

Michelle Bellamy will host the Movies and Musicals Zumbathon on Saturday, September 25 to raise money for the charity,

Throughout lockdown Michelle became known to many across the city with her weekly zoom sessions, and she is hoping as many people as possible will be able to attend the charity session.

She said: “I am a very positive person who believes in giving back and helping others, so last year I was only too pleased to do a Zumba event to raise funds for our NHS, whose workers did such an amazing job at keeping us all safe and well.

“This year I wanted to do something for charity once again and when regulars at my Zumba class, Del SIngh and Jas Kaur told me they were fundraising for Cancer Research UK I immediately asked if I could help do the same.

“The timing was very pertinent too as just a couple of weeks earlier I had lost my lovely friend Sharyn Rutterford to cancer.

“Sharyn was a regular at my Zumba classes and losing someone at such a young age, so full of life and energy to this awful illness made me even more determined to do something to help to beat cancer.

“Working alongside my wonderful friends, Amanda Paul, Holly Warman, Laura Kiora, Lisa Newman, Samia Amara and others we came up with the idea of a Movies & Musicals Zumbathon dance event. Let’s face it, which of us doesn’t want to get up and boogie when we hear a great song in the movies or a stage show, or maybe that’s just us girls?

“I know that many of my regular class goers will be there, but I’d love to see some new faces, ladies, and gentlemen of course. There’s a great new mix of songs from movies and musicals including, Greatest Showman, 9 to 5, Footloose, The Jungle Book, Aristocats, Dirty Dancing and Rocky Horror Picture Show to name just a few that we’ll be dancing to during our 2-hour Zumbathon. It’s going to be hot and sweaty but loads of fun too. There will also be a raffle on the day with some great prizes too.

“Whilst it’s going to be a fun dance session, our aim is very much on raising money to support Cancer Research UK and the first Relay for Life Peterborough event happening on Sunday 10th October at Ferry Meadows, where the Zumba with Michelle troupe will be doing a live Zumba class for everyone for free.”