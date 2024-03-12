Peterborough youngsters take to stage for huge dance talent showcase

The talented students showed off a a huge variety of skills such as acro, ballet, contemporary, lyrical, street dance, modern jazz, tap and singing.

In the audience sat an ex-Royal Ballet dancer who remarked on the ‘incredible talent’ in the show and was ‘very impressed’, said Principal Elizabeth Boardman.

She added she was extremely proud of every student at the school and dance company who went on stage and performed their hearts out.

This showcase follows great success with 100% BTDA exam pass rate over the last year and many students gaining titles, trophies and placings at various competitions.

Find out more at www.ebdance.co.uk or email [email protected]

