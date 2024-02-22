Peterborough world premiere for new work commissioned by Cathedral
and live on Freeview channel 276
The cathedral has collaborated with award-winning British composer, arranger, and jazz musician, Alexander L’Estrange, who has written a new cantata for Upper Voices, piano / organ / optional jazz ensemble.
The project celebrates the 40th anniversary of the relationship between the Worshipful Company of Plaisterers and Peterborough Cathedral.
The cantata is comprised of four songs titled, Oh Saint Nicholas, The A-Z of Saints, St Francis and To be a Saint, which can be sung in combination as a set, or individually as standalone pieces, and is based on the theme of the saints.
The world premiere of the new cantata will be conducted by the composer himself at Peterborough Cathedral on March 5.
The concert will involve more than 200 school children from the Peterborough Diocese.
Cathedral director of music, Tansy Castledine said: “We hope the songs from the new cantata will become a staple of the upper voice repertoire.
“They are hugely memorable, with texts that are accessible and eloquent. The songs are all in different musical styles ranging from beautiful, crafted, lyrical lines to songs which are more rhythmic and jazzy to get those fingers clicking. We look forward to hearing the massed voices in song on March 5th at the very special concert.”