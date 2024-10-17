Peterborough what's on - including ​UK Garage from Monsta Boy at Brewery Tap

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Look out for Everything Urban presents Monsta Boy at the Brewery Tap on Friday night.

Monsta Boy are a two man production team, namely ‘Dangerous’ Davey E and Steve ‘Stickz’ Heyliger.

The two have been making music together since 1990s, under many different pseudonyms, most notably in 2000 as Monsta Boy with the garage favourite hit ‘I’m Sorry(I didn’t know).

The track entered the national charts and went on to establish the name Monsta Boy, as the tune turned into a classic played at clubs and festivals worldwide.

Everything Urban presents Monsta Boy at Charters on Friday, October 17

Supported by DJ TK, T3lsy and Supa T, playing everything in RnB, Hip Hop, Dancehall, Afro and UK Garage, it promises to be a top night.

Tickets are available via Eventbrite.

THURSDAY 17th:

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Mellow Submarine from 8.30pm. Peterborough’s only acoustic tribute band to The Beatles.

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has The Songwriters Sessions - three performers from 8.30pm.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has Palmy Ukulele Band rehearsal from 7:30pm.

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Quiz Night - 8pm start, free entry.

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm. Teams of six max and winning team gets £30 bar tab.

FRIDAY 18th: The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Numbers from 9pm. Top 5-piece band playing the best chart Brit Pop, Indie, Punk and Mod covers. Charters, Town Bridge, has Back by popular demand 80s night with DJs Lez & Luke from 8pm.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has 80s night!....with fabulous retro duo So Eighties from 8:30pm, plus amazing street food by Damian's Kitchen, 5pm-8pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Titan from 9.30pm.

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Live Lounge from 8pm featuring Tommy Philpot.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Monsta Boy (see above).

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Another Girl Another Planet. SATURDAY 19th: The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Junk Puppets from 9pm. Peterborough’s No1 80s tribute band. Bijou, Bridge Street, has Live Lounge from 8pm with Toxic Blondes.

The Ostrich Inn has Surf Dogs from 9.30pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Soul Rendition.

Brewery Tap has Resident DJ Rick Allen presents Saturday Night Groove from 9pm till 3am in the main venue. House Sessions in the function room from 9pm. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has Green 182 – A tribute to Green Day and Blink 182 inside the venue on the stage from 10pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club has Aaron Fender. SUNDAY 20th: The Ostrich Inn has Soulful Strut DJ Session from 2pm - 7pm.

Charters has Teddy Newberry from 3pm.

Email your free listings to [email protected]