Peterborough what's on - including the Gin and Rum Festival and lots of summer activities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A celebration of gin and rum, comedy, theatre and bag of ideas to keep the young ones happy over the summer holidays at Sacrewell Farm and Ferry Meadows.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fairies & Dragons, Sacrewell Farm, July 20-September 1

Open every day 9am – 4.30pm. You can explore the beautiful countryside, burn off some steam in the farmyard themed play area, paddle in the mill stream and take part in free themed Fairies & Dragons activities. Admission includes all day access to Sacrewell.

GIN AND RUM FESTIVAL

Dragon and fairies themed fun at Sacrewell Farm

Outdoors at Peterborough Cathedral, July 20

Get your stainless steel cup and stainless steel reusable straw, and discover a unique experience that celebrates the best of Gin and Rum. The event includes an award-winning DJ and live band.

The Gin & Rum Festival is an 18+ event only.

SIX WEEKS OF SUMMER

Ferry Meadows, from July 20

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An exciting line-up of activities and events running daily throughout the summer holidays. Packed full of outdoor adventures, family activities, wildlife workshops and holiday clubs.

Artists of Crowland

Crowland Abbey, July 19-22

There is free entry to the exhibition and sale of work by the Artists of Crowland, with 20 per cent going to the Abbey. Open Friday and Saturday 11am-4pm; Sunday 1pm-4pm; Monday 11am-3pm.

THE ELTON JOHN SHOW

New Theatre, July 20

The Rocket Man is back! Experience the UK’s ultimate Elton John tribute. From Tiny Dancer to Your Song, The Elton John Show brings “Young Elton” back to the stage at his energetic best.

THE ANGLIA COMEDY ALLSTARS

New Theatre, July 19

The Anglia Comedy Allstars are back with another top line-up featuring the hilarious Phil Wang, musical comedy duo Flo & Joan, “Chaser” Paul Sinha and Vittorio Angelone!

MONSTERS OF THE SEA

Peterborough Cathedral until September 1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

See creatures of the deep, some from pre-historic times, breathed into life through animatronics at the great new summer exhibition that will take visitors on a marine journey like no other.

Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility

Tolethorpe Hall, dates including July 18, 19, 20

Stamford Shakespeare Company presents the original romantic comedy from the master of the genre, as part of its summer season this weekend. A Midsummer Night’s Dream follows from July 22.

SECTION 28 AND ME

Key Theatre, July 19

A playful, honest and heartfelt portrait, exploring queer stories on past invisibility and shame.

In this new show theatre maker Tom Marshman asks; has the impact of growing up within Section 28 legislation made him both a show off and an oversharer?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Digging deep into his psyche, drawing on personal reflections, past performances, and his Dad’s unique perspective, he considers this period of forced silence.

There will be a casual discussion about ‘Section 28 and Me’ in the bar with Tom after the show.

RIA LINA – RIAWAKENING, Key Theatre, July 20

In this, her highly anticipated debut tour, Ria tackles the issues of coming out of a global pandemic, the new normal, divorce, dating in a new digital world, motherhood and what it really means to be a woman today. Fearless, provocative, and very funny.