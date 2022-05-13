Some of the acts lined up for Cambridge Rock Festival in Peterborough

The festival, which started in 2004, has seen nationally and internationally well known acts perform on its various stages, but has also taken the opportunity to promote new and local bands too – there will be around 10 across the four days this year.

There will be 65 acts this year in total with headliners – the festival takes place from June 16 to19 – including Focus, Cats in Space and When Rivers Meet.

The aim has always been to provide great entertainment, and avoid the corporate nature of many larger festivals as far as possible. All the proceeds from ticket and drink sales go to help fund the event rather than pay the organisers.

The festival will continue to feature its usual real-ale bars with over 70 real ales and 25 farmhouse ciders on sale, and the new specialist gin, Pimms & Prosecco Bar.

Dave Roberts, festival director, said: “We’re sure that the move has great benefits for all those attending, including tiered seating, hard standing car park and site roads, permanent buildings, better transport links and more affordable accommodation for those not wishing to camp. On-site camping with parking by your tent and free car parking will all continue.“