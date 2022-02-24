Peterborough to benefit from ‘levelling up’ culture funding

The Swank Street Theatre dragons in the city centre as part of the Unlocking Peterborough festival, part of the Peterborough Cultural Strategy,

The Arts Council and DCMS have identified 109 “Levelling Up For Culture Places” (LUCPs) across the country that would benefit most from additional investment in creativity and culture - which includes Peterborough.

Recognising these places have suffered significant underinvestment in the past, the ambition is to help more places to grow creative jobs, opportunities, and experiences to benefit their communities.

Overall, an additional £75m will be invested in areas outside London over the next three years – funded by increased investment from government and by moving money away from London.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Arts Council will aim to increase its investment in existing and new organisations in LUCPs, and support new activity from NPOs working in partnership in those places.

Sir Nicholas Serota, Chair, Arts Council England, says: “The Arts Council welcomes this increase in funding from the government. It will enable more people in more places to reap the benefits of arts and culture and will accelerate our commitment to parts of the country that deserve more investment.