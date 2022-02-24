Peterborough to benefit from ‘levelling up’ culture funding
Peterborough has been identified as one of more than 100 areas outside London to benefit from a £75 million boost in cultural funding.
The Arts Council and DCMS have identified 109 “Levelling Up For Culture Places” (LUCPs) across the country that would benefit most from additional investment in creativity and culture - which includes Peterborough.
Recognising these places have suffered significant underinvestment in the past, the ambition is to help more places to grow creative jobs, opportunities, and experiences to benefit their communities.
Overall, an additional £75m will be invested in areas outside London over the next three years – funded by increased investment from government and by moving money away from London.
The Arts Council will aim to increase its investment in existing and new organisations in LUCPs, and support new activity from NPOs working in partnership in those places.
Sir Nicholas Serota, Chair, Arts Council England, says: “The Arts Council welcomes this increase in funding from the government. It will enable more people in more places to reap the benefits of arts and culture and will accelerate our commitment to parts of the country that deserve more investment.
“We will be able to do more to nurture new creative talent, support work that makes us healthier and happier, renew our high streets and, above all, ensure that everyone, everywhere has the opportunity of a rich cultural and creative life.”