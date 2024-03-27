Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

GIOVANNI – LET ME ENTERTAIN YOUNew Theatre, April 3The ultimate showman returns!Giovanni will be joined by a world class cast of professional dancers and West End performers to bring you an unforgettable experience.A show of non-stop action – prepare to be entertained. Dancer, performer, showman…Giovanni is The Entertainer!

ALED JONES – FULL CIRCLE, New Theatre, April 3After 40 years in the business, he’s looking back on a remarkable career with a one-man show that will feature never-before-heard music, tales from the decades and for the first time, his story told in his own words. It’s time to come Full Circle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SEVEN DRUNKEN NIGHTS, New Theatre, April 4Telling the story The Dubliners – a career spanning 50 years and invoking the spirit of Ronnie Drew, Luke Kelly, Barney McKenna, John Sheahan, Ciaran Bourke and Jim McCann. The musicians and singers bring the music of this iconic group back to life.

Most Popular

10 things to do in Peterborough this week

THE COMEDY STORE PLAYERS, Key Theatre, March 29Don’t miss this rare opportunity to see the original stars of ‘Whose Line is it Anyway?’ strutting their stuff on tour. Expect lightning-quick reactions and world-class silliness! There’ll be improvised songs and games and, of course, the audience is always at the helm.

PETERBOROUGH ARTS CINEMA: How To Have Sex (15)John Clare Theatre, March 28 (7.30pm)Three British teenage girls go on a rites-of-passage holiday -- drinking, clubbing and hooking up, in what should be the best summer of their lives.

NASTY, Key Theatre, March 29 and 30The Nasty Girls are here to tell you about all their angriest, grossest and most shameful moments in full, uncensored detail. This autobiographical, confessional piece of theatre explores the hidden

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MARTY WILDE, New Theatre, March 31Marty was a massive pop star in the ’50s and ’60s with a plethora of hits including Rubber Ball and Teenager In Love, and he is still touring the nation’s concert halls and getting a great reaction from audiences up and down the country.

RAVE ON, Key Theatre, April 4Rave On is the ‘50s and ‘60s musical sensation. Charting the meteoric rise of Rock and Roll, it is a thrilling tour through music’s most revolutionary decades. Be enthralled with back-to-back hits, vibrant vintage costumes, colourful staging and dancing in the aisles.

ONCE UPON A TUNE With Britten SinfoniaKey Theatre, April 2Live illustration, colourful music and storytelling merge in this magical family concert from author and illustrator James Mayhew and the Britten Sinfonia.Mayhew’s recent book Once Upon A Tune is brought to life as stories of celebrated pieces of music – including Grieg’s In The Hall of the Mountain King, Dukas’s The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade and Rossini’s William Tell.

THE LITTLE MERMAID, Key Theatre, March 30It’s time to make a splash and join Ariel; her father, King of the Seven Seas; Ursula, the evil sea witch, and a whole host of fabulous characters in this brand-new adaptation. Expect lots of fun, singing and dancing.