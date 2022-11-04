The Key Theatre is to benefit from investment from Arts Council England

The city venues are controlled by Landmark Theatres, which also operates two theatres in North Devon and made a shared bid. The four theatres will share £1m a year investment from ACE’s 2023-26 Investment Programme.

Welcoming the news today, Landmark Theatres CEO Paul Jepson and Chair David Hutchinson, said: “The Arts Council’s investment over the next three years will ensure that Landmark Theatres can deliver an ambitious artistic mission, driving quality work, inspiring and developing new talent for and with the audiences we serve across North Devon and Peterborough.

“We are aware that this is good news for our organisation and the places we serve, however we are also mindful that other organisations were not able to receive funding. We are committed to supporting projects, developing artists and partnering with organisations who don’t receive funding by providing resources and opportunities to continue to bring work to places of low cultural engagement.”

Peterborough New Theatre is to benefit from investment from Arts Council England

Most Popular

Previously named Selladoor Venues, Landmark Theatres is now moving forward with an ambitious new model for operating.

The joint statement added: “We are building a new producing theatre organisation outside London – for the first time in a generation. This community embedded new national organisation is designed to deliver the highest quality theatre by, for and with the widest demographic in the least engaged places in England. This funding from Arts Council is a great vote of confidence in our potential to deliver to areas previously underinvested in culturally.”

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow, who has championed the cause of the city’s cultural offering and the importance of the two theatres, said the new funding would put them on a “sustainable footing”.

"They can move forward without having to look over their shoulders,” he added. “This funding (over the next three years) means these important buildings are secure and can get on with doing what they have set out to do in terms of delivering to their audiences.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total 13 organisations in Cambridgeshire will receive a share of £3,461,646 a year, ensuring that more people in more places can find fantastic, fulfilling art and culture on their doorsteps.

Levelling Up for Culture Places, Fenland and Peterborough will receive an investment of £779,600 per year through its support for 20Twenty Productions, Gorilla Circus, Peterborough’s Jumped Up Theatre (who work to engage local audiences in Levelling Up for Culture Place, Peterborough, with innovative programming and co-creation projects), and Scottee & Friends.