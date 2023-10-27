Peterborough theatre to open new production of Rent

Rent opens at Peterborough New Theatre in 2024

​Landmark Theatres – which runs the theatre in Broadway - has announced its debut production of Jonathan Larson’s Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning rock musical will open here in Peterborough on June 20 next year.

Rent follows a group of young artists living in Manhattan’s East Village as they navigate love, loss, and the devastating impact of HIV/AIDS. The powerful and inspiring storytelling beautifully captures the ultimate sacrifice of a life of stability for the sake of art, reminding us of the importance of following our passions and taking risks to pursue our dreams.

Loosely based on Puccini’s opera La Boheme, Rent is a must-see musical featuring smash-hits including ‘Seasons of Love’ and ‘Take Me or Leave Me’. It has won four Tony Awards, six Drama Desk Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Rent marks the first Landmark Theatre Production. With book, music and lyrics by Jonathan Larson, Paul Jepson directs with and Musical Direction from Mark Crossland.

Paul Jepson, CEO & Creative Director of Landmark Theatres said: “This is another exciting step in the evolution of Landmark Theatres. The production will provide a variety of opportunities for young creatives and touch points for schools and young people as part of our Talent Development and Participation Programmes.”