Peterborough show where 'Live Aid meets TOTP!'

80’s Mania is coming to The Cresset

From West End producer, director, performer and choreographer Vikki Holland-Bowyer, and partner Greg Stevenson, the hit-packed production features back-combed hair, shimmying shoulder pads, wet-look neon leggings, the lairiest of leotards, indiscriminate double denim and 24-7 sunglasses – and that’s just the audience.

More than chart-topping artistes from the 80s are authentically recreated to look and sound as they did back in the day with a full live band, awesome dancers, mind-blowing lasers and light design combined with huge video projection complete the production together with over 150 costumes!

Expect Kim Wilde, Duran Duran, Adam Ant, Boy George, Wham, Erasure, Soft Cell, the Human League, Dead or Alive, Nena, Madonna, Cyndi Lauper, Gary Numan, Tony Hadley and more in this high energy, fast paced, party style show!

Producers Vikki and Greg said: “It’s broader in its range of music than your widest shoulder pads, standing stiletto-heels-like head and shoulders above the rest. We promise a show bigger than the biggest hair the Eighties had to offer!

“Audiences take the time to prepare and dress as their favourite pop stars, reliving the childhood memories that the 80s helped make so unforgettable.”