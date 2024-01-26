Peterborough service and wreath laying at tomb of Tudor queen

The Commemoration Service at Katharine’s tomb in Peterborough Cathedral is in honour of her being laid to rest there on January 29, 1536.

During the service wreaths were laid on the tomb by school pupils and visiting dignitaries, as were pomegranates, her personal emblem.

The Rt Revd John Holbrook, Bishop of Brixworth and Acting Bishop of Peterborough, gave a blessing.

Saturday and Sunday will see a number of Tudor-themed tours and activities for the public at the Cathedral and Peterborough Museum.

1 . Katharine of Aragon Festival Commemoration Service for Katharine of Aragon at Peterborough Cathedral. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Katharine of Aragon Festival Commemoration Service for Katharine of Aragon at Peterborough Cathedral. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Katharine of Aragon Festival Commemoration Service for Katharine of Aragon at Peterborough Cathedral. Jose Maria Robles Fraga from the Embassy of Spain laying a wreath at the grave Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales