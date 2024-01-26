Peterborough service and wreath laying at tomb of Tudor queen
The Very Revd Chris Dalliston, Dean of Peterborough, led a short service of commemoration with readings and prayers as part of this weekend’s Katharine of Aragon Festival.
By Brad Barnes
Published 26th Jan 2024, 15:42 GMT
The Commemoration Service at Katharine’s tomb in Peterborough Cathedral is in honour of her being laid to rest there on January 29, 1536.
During the service wreaths were laid on the tomb by school pupils and visiting dignitaries, as were pomegranates, her personal emblem.
The Rt Revd John Holbrook, Bishop of Brixworth and Acting Bishop of Peterborough, gave a blessing.
Saturday and Sunday will see a number of Tudor-themed tours and activities for the public at the Cathedral and Peterborough Museum.
