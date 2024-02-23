Peterborough Revellers back on stage with a Pratchett comedy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This hilarious adaptation by Stephen Briggs takes Shakespeare’s Macbeth and then turns it up until the knob comes off!

Being performed from March 14-16, it promises laughter, magic and mayhem as audiences are transported to the Discworld® – a world very much like our own – if our own were to consist of a flat planet balanced on the back of four elephants which stand on the back of a giant turtle, that is…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The story follows the misadventures of three witches – stern Granny Weatherwax (Suzanne Tuck), fun-loving Nanny Ogg (Jo Linford), and the fanciful Magrat Garlick (Chloe Milne) – as they attempt to save the kingdom from the machinations of the wicked Duke Felmet (Stephen Gravett) and the even more wicked Duchess Felmet (Sarah Dawson), and restore the rightful heir to the throne.

Most Popular

Suzanne Tuck as Granny Wearherwax, Jo Linford as Nanny Ogg and Chloe Milne as Magrat Garlick

Like all of Pratchett’s works, Wyrd Sisters is full of memorable characters, poignant plots and brilliant satire that holds a mirror up to the modern world.

“We are so excited to bring this play to the Key Theatre,” says Director, Helen Naylor. “We know that there is a very loyal base of Pratchett fans who love to see these stories come to life on stage, and we hope that this production will capture the wit and humour that has made Sir Terry a legend, but we are also really excited to welcome newcomers to the Discworld. We have worked hard to pack this play full of laughter and magic (literally as well as metaphorically) so there is something for everyone to enjoy!”

The production will use a combination of minimalist yet innovative staging and effects, along with a talented ensemble to bring the Discworld® to life in spectacular fashion.