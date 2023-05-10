Peterborough punk-pop band with Gogglebox star release debut single

Club Brat release their debut single on May 18

Club Brat, a band formed in Peterborough, launch their debut single Nuisance on May 18, after working with Washington D.C. Punk legend Don Zientara (Foo Fighters,Fugazi).

Fronted by Isaac ‘Ike’ McCormick, of Gogglebox fame, the 5-piece create a genre that captivates catchiness with their fusion of Punk and Noise-Pop.

Nuisance warns of the impact toxic masculinity causes within the male culture.

See Cosmic Rodney at The Crown

Listen out for Joe Smith’s deafening guitar work and Carys Williams’ vivacious bass-playing pairing perfectly alongside Nikola Mitev’s riotous drumming.

You can catch them on May 19th at Unit 18 Godric Square, Woodston, playing their debut gig.

THURSDAY 11th:The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Jay Skelton from 8.30pm;

Charters, Town Bridge, has its General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm. Free entry, teams of six max, winning team gets £20 bar voucher;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Tribal Misfits from 8.30pm playing Rock covers and original songs;

FRIDAY 12th:Charters has DJ Julian Roberts and guests “Off the Cuff” from 8pm;

The Crown has Cuttin’ Loose from 9pm playing Rock, Pop and Boogie covers;

The Ostrich Inn has Kickback from 9.30pm;

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has DJ T3lsy “Everything Urban” from 9pm till late;

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Tommy Philpot;

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Abba Night - The Dream Belles. Ticket £6.50;SATURDAY 13th:

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has Spanglers Country Music Club featuring the award-winning Daniel Beard. £5.50 on the door;

The Ostrich Inn has Candy Twist from 9.30pm ;

Yard of Ale has High Point Players;

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Blackout UK from 9pm;

Brewery Tap has DJ Rick Allen’s “Saturday Night Groove” playing top tunes from the 70s to now! Free entry before 11pm, £5 after;

Charters has International Food and Drinks Festival Day 1, from 12pm until 8pm with Eclectic Ballroom on the decks from 2pm – 8pm and The Main Event live from 10pm;

The Crown has Cosmic Rodney from 9pm playing Pop, Rock and chart hits;

Peterborough Conservative Club has Terry Carey. Members free, guests £3;

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Karaoke from 10pm;SUNDAY 14th:

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has Kick Back from 2pm playing Rock and Pop covers and a bit more besides;

The Ostrich Inn has Head In The Sand Folk Session from 1pm - 4pm, followed by Nick Corney & The Buzzrats from 4.45pm;

Charters has International Food and Drinks Festival Day 2 from 12pm until 8pm with lice music from Division from 3pm – 6pm and DJ Zola from 6pm – 9pm;

TUESDAY 16th:

Brewery Tap has its Pub Quiz from 8pm - £1 entry, teams of six max, winning team gets prize from the bar and cash jackpot;

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has Tuesgays from 9pm;

