Peterborough Jazz Club new season is a sell-out success story

It has put on five sell out concerts, including an extra matinee performance that Vincent Herring & Soul Chemistry performed.

“A big thank you to all of you who have been able to attend the gigs, making them such a success, said the club’s Laurie Jacobs. “The music from all the bands has been brilliant and the audience response has been equally good. In addition, the musicians really like playing in the Studio Theatre at the Key and the sound is excellent in the room.”

April’s concert featured Nat Steele and Mark Crooks Quintet, which went down really well.

Nigel price Organ Trio plus Alex Garnett is coming to Peterborough Jazz Club on May 31.

“We have had the pleasure of seeing many great vibes players at the Club over the years and Nat Steele is right up there with the best,” added Laurie. “It was also a great pleasure to see and hear saxophonist Mark Crooks, one of the finest in the UK.”

Looking ahead, there are just two more concerts to complete the new season and already half of the tickets have been sold for the next gig on May 31, featuring the Nigel Price Organ Trio plus top tenor saxophonist Alex Garnett.

“Without doubt this band is one of the most exciting on the UK jazz scene,” said Laurie. “Brilliant guitarist Nigel Price has been leading the trio for many years and it features the wonderful Ross Stanley playing the Hammond B3 organ with the two massive Leslie speakers, and one of the most exciting young drummers to have come on the scene in recent years, Joel Barford. With the addition of the fabulous tenor saxophone of Alex Garnett, who has fronted many of the bands to appear at Ronnie Scott's, you can be assured of a dynamic evening of classic jazz standards plus some originals.”

Closing the season on June 28 is Five-Way Split, a new jointly-led band formed in 2020 featuring some of the finest contemporary bebop musicians in the UK.

Five Way Split will be at Peterborough Jazz Club on June 28

Five-Way Split is fronted by internationally renowned trumpet star Quentin Collins, Greek saxophone phenomenon Vasilis Xenopoulos and the golden touch of pianist Rob Barron. Added to this is virtuosic bassist Matyas Hofecker and rock-solid drummer Matt Home.

The band’s vision is to carry on the lineage of groups like Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers as well mirroring the New York contemporary-bop scene. From this inspiration, the band presents a sound that respects the tradition of the hard-bop era whilst also bringing it up to date for today’s audience. With an extensive repertoire of carefully crafted and imaginative original compositions, along with hip, swinging material by greats like Jimmy Heath, Cedar Walton and Horace Silver, Five-Way Split delivers a night of the best swinging and soulful music in town.

After the June concert there will be a 'summer break' and the new season of concerts will re-commence in September, with details to follow.

Full details and tickets at www.keytheatre-peterborough.com/whats-on .