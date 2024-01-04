Peterborough Jazz Club is back
The club was formed than 30 years ago, when its debut concert was headlined by the great Ronnie Scott’s band and was one of many ‘sell outs’ over the years at The Great Northern Hotel, the club’s home for most of its life.
The Jazz Club was forced to close after Covid due to loss of the venue – it had by that time moved to a space above a restaurant – and the lack of funds.
Now, however, Laurie Jacobs, the founder of the Jazz Club in 1992, felt that with a complete revamp this was the perfect time to re-establish the Club, which previously earned a reputation as being one of the finest venues on the UK jazz scene.
The ethos of the Club has always been to bring the very best in mainstream/modern jazz to Peterborough, not only presenting top British musicians but also International artists from USA and other countries.
With its first season now in place, the Jazz Club will now be based at the Studio Theatre, within Peterborough’s Key Theatre, and will benefit from an excellent sound system, along with all the benefits of holding the concerts at The Key such as great ambience, easy parking and on line ticket sales through the Key Theatre website.
Concerts will be held once a month from January 2024 onwards, all commencing at 7.45pm.
The relaunch concert – they will be held monthly – will be on Friday, January 26 and has been SOLD OUT for the past two weeks. This concert features the Dave O’Higgins and Martin Shaw Quintet, a superb group with some of the finest jazz musicians in the UK.
Following on from this, on Friday, February 16, the club will welcome the brilliant Alan Barnes and Karen Sharp Quintet – and there are only around 40 tickets still available. Alan is one of Britain’s most distinguished and versatile saxophonists and is a prolific international performer, composer, arranger and bandleader. Karen has been an important figure on the UK Jazz scene since 2000. She is admired for her melodic, full-toned playing, winning best tenor saxophonist on many occasions at the British Jazz Awards and
On Sunday, March 17,great excitement surrounds a fabulous band from USA, only in the UK for two dates as part of an extensive European tour. Vincent Herring, one of the finest saxophonists in the history of jazz, brings his all star band, ‘Soul Chemistry’, from New York featuring the amazing talent of the young female saxophonist, Erena Terakuko.
Already, there is a great deal of interest in this concert from near and far away and tickets are selling fast.
The maximum capacity of the Studio Theatre is 106, plus a few wheelchair spaces available in the front row.
The full concert listings, giving further details of all the concerts in the first season, January to June, can be found online at www.keytheatre-peterborough.com/ and there is a link to book tickets. Tickets can also be booked by phoning the box office on 01733 852992.
Peterborough Jazz Club is grateful for the support from Landmark Theatres in presenting the concerts at The Key.