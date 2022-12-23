Peterborough duo to support The Vamps tour in Europe

Idolising Nova

The city-based duo – Jack Fulton Smith and Kyle O’Sullivan – have been announced as a support act for The Vamps’ European leg of their Greatest Hits World Tour in March 2023.

Idolising Nova will open the show to crowds of 2000-5000 fans in the Netherlands, Belgium, France, 3 shows in Germany, Switzerland, Italy and Poland.

This announcement comes following the band supporting The Hunna on their sold-out UK tour, being involved in Peterborough United’s “Our Home” project, and their songs racking up hundreds of thousands of streams in 2022.

2023 is set to be a huge year for Idolising Nova, with frontman Jack saying: “Ee’re very excited to be back out on the road with The Vamps, especially playing in so many great venues and cities all around Europe.

“We’ve got new music coming, we’ll be playing shows all over the UK and Europe, and we’ve got some other big things coming up in 2023 that we’re having to be tight-lipped about at the moment.”