Peterborough duo to support The Vamps tour in Europe
It’s a case of next stop Europe for Peterborough band Idolising Nova after they landed a huge tour support slot next year.
The city-based duo – Jack Fulton Smith and Kyle O’Sullivan – have been announced as a support act for The Vamps’ European leg of their Greatest Hits World Tour in March 2023.
Idolising Nova will open the show to crowds of 2000-5000 fans in the Netherlands, Belgium, France, 3 shows in Germany, Switzerland, Italy and Poland.
This announcement comes following the band supporting The Hunna on their sold-out UK tour, being involved in Peterborough United’s “Our Home” project, and their songs racking up hundreds of thousands of streams in 2022.
2023 is set to be a huge year for Idolising Nova, with frontman Jack saying: “Ee’re very excited to be back out on the road with The Vamps, especially playing in so many great venues and cities all around Europe.
“We’ve got new music coming, we’ll be playing shows all over the UK and Europe, and we’ve got some other big things coming up in 2023 that we’re having to be tight-lipped about at the moment.”
If you are looking forward to watching the hometown duo go from strength-to-strength in 2023, you can keep updated with what the boys are doing by following them at @idolisingnova on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.