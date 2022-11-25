Peterborough Drama Festival is returning in 2023

Entrants at Peterborough Drama Festival 2019

This long-running festival has been a regular and popular event on the local calendar since the 1940s, and several previous winners have since moved on to enjoy a successful career on the London stage and beyond.

The festival will move to a new venue, being hosted by The Lime Academy Parnwell on Saturday, March 4, and once again, the syllabus covers a full range of dramatic arts including duologues, choral speaking, prepared speech, mime, and group acting.

Festival chairman, Steve Cutts says: “It is exciting news as, for more than 70 years here in Peterborough, we have been able to promote speech and performance skills for all age groups, thus increasing confidence, developing expertise, and providing friendly competition amongst all keen students of the arts.

“Our professional adjudicators are well-qualified to inspire and educate students, sharing with them the benefits of their extensive experience, knowledge, and enthusiasm.”

A full syllabus and list of festival rules may be found at www.peterboroughdramafestival.org.uk – and for the first time, competitors may enter online as individuals or groups.