Peterborough date for Grammy award-winning artist

Don Letts

The Legendary Don Letts will be doing his stuff on the floating ale emporium on May 20. He will be supported by Jimbob & Linksy (Signal), Pat Unwin (Beats On The Barge, Dig Deep) and Jim Norton & Zed Malik (Eclectic Ballroom).

Don’s reputation has been firmly established in both the film and music world by a substantial body of work from the late 70s through the 80s, 90s and well into the Millennium.

His work has been exhibited in The Kitchen N.Y.C, The Institute of Contemporary Art, The N.F.T in London and was honored at Brooklyn’s BAM festival and The Milan Film festival. In 2003 he won a Grammy for his documentary ‘Westway To The World’.

He came to notoriety in the late 70s as the DJ that single handedly turned a whole generation of punks onto reggae. It was while he was working as a DJ at the first punk club ‘The Roxy’ in 1977, that he made his first film ‘The Punk Rock Movie’ featuring Sex Pistols, The Clash and others. This led to a period directing more than 300 music videos for a diverse mix of artists ranging from Public Image to Bob Marley.

He then moved into documentary work making films on the likes of Gil Scot-Heron, The Jam, Sun Ra, The Clash and George Clinton. His most recent documentary was for Sir Paul McCartney’s ‘New’ project.

Feature films include the legendary Jamaican movie 1997’s ‘Danchall Queen’.

Along with his autobiography ‘Culture Clash: Dread Meets Punk Rockers’ released in 2007, Don was also the subject of the documentary film ‘Superstonic Sound: The Rebel Dread’ in 2010.

He currently presents a weekly radio show on BBC 6 Music called ‘Culture Clash Radio’ and still DJs nationally and internationally.

For the Charters event, doors open at 10pm, through to 3am.

Tickets are available online on Eventbrite.