Peterborough club welcomes Love Islander Jordan Davies

Jordan Davies is at Liberation on Saturday

Strictly Soulful

Liberation, New Road, Friday, December 3

Get ready for a big night of Drum and Bass music from 10pm through to 4am with special guest DJ Script plus support from Instants, Tredda, Kloak, Sincere, Youngs and Sparka MC. It is over-18s, and £5 entry before midnight, more after.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Headliner Script - Strictly Soulful has a big night coming up at Liberation

Jordan Davies

Liberation, Saturday, December 4

It’s an Ibiza Weekender, with Love Island and Ex on the Beach’s Jordan Davies performing a DJ set and doing a meet and greet afterwards. Jordan will be DJing alongside resident DJ Boost from 10pm until 4am.

Tickets from www.clubliberation.co.uk.

Elsewhere this weekend...

THURSDAY:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Embrace LGBTQ Night from 8pm;

The Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Sessions with DJ TK & T3lsy bringing you old school urban music – RnB, Hip Hop, Dancehall & Garage. From 9pm – late.

FRIDAY:

Charters, Town Bridge, has Soul Session with DJ Otis Roberts playing random nuggets from across the soulful music spectrum. From 8pm;

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Jessie’s Ghost from 9.30pm;

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Frankly My Dear from 8.30pm, free entry;

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Thank Funk It’s Friday with DJ Eddie Nash from 9pm – 2am;

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Velocity;

Coyotes Bar and Grill, Northminster, has a Christmas party night from 9pm with an Elton John tribute, plus Tommy Philpot and DJ until late:

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Miscellaneous from 9pm - 11.30pm (inside)back to rock the festive season after a popular summer gig;

Liberation, New Road, has Strictly Soulful in the house, 10pm to 4am.

SATURDAY:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Children of The Revolution on the Last Dance Tour from 9.30pm;

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Stealer;

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Midnight Calling from 8pm, free entry;

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove bringing you top tunes from the 70s to now. From 9pm-2am;

Charters has The Lazoons playing some fabulous foot stomping live music from 10pm;

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe, has Velocity;

Peterborough Conservative Club has Mikki Jons from 8.30pm ;

Liberation has an Ibiza Weekender from 10pm to 4am;

Rhythm Room has Serenity – videos from 5pm, DJ from 9pm.

SUNDAY:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Black Dog Murphy from 4pm;

The Brewery Tap has Open Mic Night. If you can play an instrument or sing then the Brewery Tap wants you...from 6-11pm;

Charters has Jazz Underground -– a live jazz DJ set from Malcolm James and Paul Andrews, from 12-3pm; Then from 3pm Alex Eardley- Scott, a Lincoln-based guitarist and singer plays his first solo show in Peterborough;

Coyotes Bar and Grill has Karaoke;

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe in Cowgate has Lucky Town from 3pm to 6pm.

MONDAY: Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate, has an ticketed Elvis tribute from Sal Bashir and meal from 7pm.

TUESDAY:

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Strictly Acoustic Open Mic Night, hosted by Jules Morgan-Walters with a 7.30pm start (Inside);