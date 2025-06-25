Paul Stainton's Old Skool Disco at Peterborough Cathedral to kick off 'Glastonbury weekend' in city

An 'Old Skool’ disco in the stunning grounds of Peterborough Cathedral will kick off a weekend of celebrations in the city centre.

On Friday evening (June 27) the Cathedral’s cloisters will play host to the special party – giving revellers the chance to dance the night away under the setting sun.

Headlining the event is Paul Stainton, a name synonymous with Peterborough’s nightlife, known for his legendary sets at Shanghai Sam’s and 5th Avenue. Joining him for a special reunion is guest DJ Eddie Nash, marking their first collaboration in over 35 years.

"I cannot wait to see people dancing in the cloisters as the sun goes down, it will be a magical experience," says Paul. "Such a privilege to be playing the classic tunes that we all love in such a magical place. It’s three decades since Eddie and I shared the decks at Shanghai Sam’s, and we want to recapture the magic of those club nights in the Cloisters, playing top choons, under the moon!"

Throughout the weekend, there will be a range of events and celebrations as the Glastonbury Weekender brings music and art to Peterborough city centre – mirroring events being held at the world famous festival.

From Friday 27 to Sunday 29 June, Peterborough Positive will transform the heart of the city into a vibrant hub of entertainment, with a big-screen live stream of Glastonbury on Cathedral Square, live performances on St John’s Square, and a packed programme of music-inspired events hosted by local businesses and venues.

As well as the big screen and live performances, highlights include:

• Live Art Jam by Angry Pencil on the Cathedral Lawn

• Free exhibition by Jeff Commins at Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery, featuring album artwork and posters including items from Sir Paul McCartney’s personal collection

• Free music-themed film club in Wildwood’s intimate cinema room across the weekend

• Live comedy performances at the Park Inn Hotel and St John’s Church who will host a ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ semi-finalist!

• Free after party at Flares and much more!

Pep Cipriano, Chief Operating Officer at Peterborough Positive, said: “We’re turning up the volume this summer. Our Glastonbury Weekender is back and set to be one of the biggest weekends of live music the city centre has seen in decades. From the iconic Pyramid Stage streamed onto the big screen to local performers, art and comedy, this is a celebration of entertainment in all its forms, right in the heart of our city centre.

“We’re proud to be working with local businesses and venues to bring this event together, creating a true citywide festival atmosphere for everyone to enjoy.”

While seating will be provided on Cathedral Square, attendees are encouraged to bring picnic blankets, camping chairs, and embrace the festival vibe with their best Glasto-inspired gear.

Tickets for the Old Skool Disco are still available. The event is for people aged 18+.

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/peterborough-cathedral-events/old-skool-disco/p-lowxd

(In the event of severe weather, the disco will be moved inside the cathedral)