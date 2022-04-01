Paul Chowdhry's Peterborough stand-up show postponed
A stand-up show with top comedian Paul Chowdhry in Peterborough next week has been put back to December.
The record-breaking British-Asian comedian’s Family Friendly (no children) tour was scheduled for the New Theatre in the city on April 8.
However, today he announced the show would not be taking place – and had been rescheduled for December 4.
In a message to ticket holders he said: “ I’m very sorry to announce that due to family illness I will be postponing my current tour after Dunstable Grove Theatre on April 7th. All dates have been rescheduled and venues/ticket agents will be in touch to transfer your tickets over.
"Apologies for any disappointment caused and I hope to see you all in the autumn.”
Paul’s last show Live Innit – won Best Live Event 2018 at the ITV Asian Media Awards and 2019 saw Paul win the Comedy award at the Eastern Eye’s Arts, Culture & Theatre Awards .