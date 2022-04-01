Paul Chowdhry

The record-breaking British-Asian comedian’s Family Friendly (no children) tour was scheduled for the New Theatre in the city on April 8.

However, today he announced the show would not be taking place – and had been rescheduled for December 4.

In a message to ticket holders he said: “ I’m very sorry to announce that due to family illness I will be postponing my current tour after Dunstable Grove Theatre on April 7th. All dates have been rescheduled and venues/ticket agents will be in touch to transfer your tickets over.

"Apologies for any disappointment caused and I hope to see you all in the autumn.”