Out Out with top Peterborough  DJs from the 70s and  80s - and best of the rest

OUT OUT IV

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, January 21

Get ready for another great revival night with the fantastic Soul singer Malcolm Fovargue and DJs fom the late 70s and 80s – with star of the show Skip Stuart who was resident at the Bull & Dolphin.

Studio One photography will also a full studio facility free of charge for all the guests and Vic Curry has donated Papa Luigi pizzas to raise extra money (Out Out events have already raised £3,000).

Everything raised will go to two good causes. Firstly the city lost Frank Gloster, a well-known sportsman, and his family want to raise money for The British Heart Foundation. Also, Posh supporters are raising money for the fantastic footballing legend Tommy Robson.

Tickets are £4 in advance, £6 on the door.

THURSDAY:The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Originals Acoustic Night with three performers from 8.30pm;Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz – free entry;

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Quiz Night from 8pm:FRIDAY:The Ostrich Inn has Voodoo Haze from 9.30pm;Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Reggae n’ Vibes with DJ Levan Lewis from 9pm – 1am. Playing old school, reggae, dance hall, afrobeats, soca and garage ;

Bijou has Toxoc Blondes from 6.45pm Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Fired Up;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Mighty & The High from 9pm playing a mix of covers from the 60s, 70s Post Punk and 90s Indie;

SATURDAY:The Ostrich Inn has Pop Punk Party Bus from 9.30pm;Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Jimmy Doherty;Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Jessie’s Ghost from 9pm;Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with DJ Rick Allen from 9pm – 3am. Bringing you top tunes from the 70s to now;

The Crown has The Tour*ettes from 9pm – a seven-piece band playing chart hits from 60s Soul to 90s Brit Pop via 70s New Wave and Noughties Nonsense;Charters has The Money Shot from 10pm. Function, pub and party band playing rock, pop, indie, soul and more;Peterborough Conservative Club has Mikki Johns. Members free, guests £3;SUNDAY:Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe has Tommy Philpit from 3pm;;

TUESDAY:

Brewery Tap has Quiz Night from 8pm;

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe has Karaoke from 7pm

WEDNESDAY:

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe has the sounds of Soul, Reggae and Motown with Free Soul Sista from 7pm;

FRIDAY (27th):

The Outlaw Eagles (an established Eagles tribute band) will be performing at the Parkway Sports and Social Club in Maskew Avenue

The band hail from Peterborough and are looking forward to this local gig with a home crowd.

